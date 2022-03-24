BHS softball blasts Rock Hill, notches wins over Nation Ford & Dutch Fork

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood softball team banged out 13 hits and used a 12-run second inning and 10-run third inning to shut down Rock Hill 24-1 in three innings in the Bengals’ Region 4-5A opener at Rock Hill.

Lauren Hardy and Haley McCoy both homered and had two hits apiece. Maddi Bell went 3-for-3 with a double and Maya Van Zyl also went 3-for-3. Josie Smythe and Reygan Segars both doubled.

On Monday the Bengals traveled to Nation Ford and beat them 5-1. Van Zyl went 3-for-4, Segars went 2-for-3, and Haley McCoy went 2-for-4 with two doubles.

Blythewood walloped Dutch Fork 12-2 in five innings Thursday. Hardy had four hits, Neilah Browne had three hits including two doubles and had two RBI. Van Zyl went 2-for-3 and Smythe and Maddi Bell both doubled.

Blythewood (7-2, 1-0) plays host to Spring Valley Friday.

Tuesday

Blythewood – 2-12-10 — 24, 13, 1

Rock Hill – 1-0-0 — 1, 0, 1

WP: Josie Smythe

Hitters: B –Maddi Bell 3-3, 2B. Maya Van Zyl 3-3. Lauren Hardy 2-4, HR. Haley McCoy 2-4, HR. Josie Smythe 2B. Reygan Segars 2B.

Monday

Blythewood – 0-0-0-2-0-1-2 — 5, 12, 2

Nation Ford – 0-0-0-0-1-0-0– 1, 3, 1

WP: Lauren Hardy. LP: Kailey Alston

Hitters: B –Maya Van Zyl 3-4. Reygan Segars 2-3. Haley McCoy 2-4, 2B (2). Maddi Bell 2RBI. N – Olivia Southerly 2-3.

Thursday

Dutch Fork – 0-0-0-2-0 — 2, 2, 4

Blythewood – 3-2-4-3 — 12, 12, 1

WP: Lauren Hardy. LP: Layla Peppers

Hitters: B – Lauren Hardy 4-4. Neilah Browne 3-3, 2B, 2RBI. Maya Van Zyl 2-3. Josie Smythe 2B. Maddi Bell 2B. D – O Hill HR.