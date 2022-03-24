Blythewood Rotary named Club of the Year

By

Sandy Olson, Assistant District Governor of Rotary International, center right, recognizes the Blythewood Rotary Club as Rotary Club of the Year for its district out of 72 clubs. This was the second year in a row that the Blythewood Club has won the award.

Show with Olson are, from left: Mark Wickham, 2021 club president; Sean Bishton, 2022 club president; Brian Lee, 2020 club president. Last year the club also won the “Just be different” award for its creative efforts in dealing with the COVID era.