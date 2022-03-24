Columbia Water logging Rimer Pond Road

By

Photos: Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – The City of Columbia Water Department is taking trees down along a 20-foot easement from properties the entire length of Rimer Pond Road to make way for a 48” diameter water line. The line will loop north to the Kershaw county line and then south to Pontiac and the WoodCreek neighborhoods which Columbia water serves.

The line is already in the ground from the Broad River, through the Blythewood industrial park and almost to Highway 21 across from the entrance to Rimer Pond Road. It will be brought under Highway 21 and down Rimer Pond Road.