Music venue opens April 1 in Fairfield

Rodney Atkins will perform April 1 in Fairfield to open the Country Concert series at Carolina Adventure World. | @RodneyAtkins/Instagram

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – A new music venue, Arrowhead Pavilion, is opening April 1 at Carolina Adventure World (CAW).

After purchasing CAW a few months ago, the new CAW management group retained Pavilion Presents and Southern Entertainment to bring live music and entertainment to CAW. Southern Entertainment and Pavilion Presents produce Carolina Country Music Fest at Myrtle Beach, Barefoot Country Music Fest in New Jersey and many other events throughout the Southeast. CAW will bring several racing events and competitions to include live music by top performers throughout the year.

As part of the 2,600-acre adventure mecca, the new CAW management group have remodeled an existing facility into an outdoor pavilion and stage where top performers will entertain every weekend through May.

In addition, a new tenant at CAW is set to open in May of this year. Arrowhead Tavern, will be located in the pavilion and will include a full bar and casual dining, according to CAW’s Operational Manager Lisa Henson.

The first two-month CAW Country Concert Series will kick off Friday, April 1, featuring Rodney Atkins. Opening for Atkins will be Fairfield County’s Taylor Ingle.

“During the summer months we’ll bring local performers on stage every Friday and Saturday night,” Henson said. “Then, in the fall, we’ll again bring in big name performers.”

During the month of April only, riders can reserve Ridin’ and Rockin’ customer appreciation passes that will admit them free to the weekend concerts.

Concert goers and bikers who want to stay the weekend or to lock in accommodations for the concert series can reserve a cabin, an RV spot, the party yurt or a campsite. Book any of these online at: https://carolinaadventureworld.com/stay/

Other upgrades to accommodate the music venue include the remodeling of a concession area into an upscale hot dog, homemade sausage and hamburger restaurant.

To purchase tickets, visit: https://carolinaadventureworld.com/buy/

Put the ‘comp GA concert ticket’ in your cart when you grab your riding passes. Even though it’s free, you need a ticket to enter. https://carolinaadventureworld.com/…/caw-country…/

For a complete schedule of performances for April and May, go to https://carolinaadventureworld.com/events/type/music/