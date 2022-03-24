Redhawk baseball falls to Flora

By

John Janco (11) struck out 11 in Westwood’s loss to A.C. Flora. | Leroy Howard

COLUMBIA – The Westwood baseball team fell 2-1 to A.C. Flora Tuesday night.

The Redhawks gave up a run in the first inning and another in the third. They still gave themselves a chance to win in the bottom of the seventh.

Liam Ginnery led off that inning with a single and scored the team’s only run on Zach Gore’s double.

The rally got cut short quickly. With Gore at second, Colby Linn grounded out on a bunt, Sam Williams struck out, and Brandon Grindstaff flied out to end the game.

Westwood pitcher John Janco took the loss. He pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on five hits. He struck out 11 and walked two.

Westwood plays host to A.C. Flora tonight and travels to Colleton County Friday.

A.C. Flora – 1-0-1-0-0-0-0 — 2, 5, 1

Westwood – 0-0-0-0-0-0-1 — 1, 3, 2

WP: Grant Loggins. LP: John Janco.

Hitters: F – Phillip Daniels 2-3, 2B. Sears 2B. Moseley 2B. W – Zach Gore 2B.