Blythewood man dies in crash on Grover Wilson Rd

BLYTHEWOOD – A Blythewood man died May 18 when the vehicle he was driving left the road and crashed into a tree.

Jordan C. Stevenson, 22, of Blythewood was identified as the driver who died in the crash, according to the Richland County Coroner’s office.

Stevenson was traveling south on Grover Wilson Road in Blythewood when the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving went off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to Master Trooper David Jones of the SC Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m., and Jones reported that Stevenson died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and the Richland County Coroner’s Office.