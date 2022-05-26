Colt Ford to perform at Carolina Adventure World on May 27

By

GettyImages

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Country singer Colt Ford will be performing on stage at Carolina Adventure World Friday, May 27.

The Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer, and co-founder and co-owner of Average Joes Entertainment keeps up pace as country’s preeminent independent maverick.

Ford rose to mainstream fame, notching five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart with Declaration of Independence reaching #1 in 2012.

Two years later, Thanks for Listening ascended to the Top 10 of the Top 200, with the album reaching #1 on Billboard Rap & Independent charts. Meanwhile, he had six songs in the Hot Country Songs Chart with “Back” going Top 40.

Among many accolades, Ford received a nomination in the category of “Vocal Event of the Year” at the Academy of Country Music Awards for “Cold Beer” with Jamey Johnson.

Selling over 3 million albums, attracting millions of followers on social media and hitting 1 billion-plus streams, the country rap pioneer’s dynamic discography spans collaborations with everyone from Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Jermaine Dupri to members of No Doubt, Lit, and Lady Antebellum.

Additionally, he co-wrote Jason Aldean’s #1 hit “Dirt Road Anthem” and Brantley Gilbert’s #1 hit “Country Must Be Country Wide” as a behind-the-scenes force in the studio.

“Listen to my records…you’ll know exactly who I am,” Ford commented in a release from CAW. “Colt Ford is about God, family, friends, and America. I’m just a guy who loves life. I love people. That’s We the People in a nutshell. I love knowing I could make a difference in somebody else’s life with a song.”

For more information about Ford’s CAW performance, go to https://carolinaadventureworld.com/events/colt-ford/