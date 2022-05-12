Coop drive-thru election May 16-20

By

WINNSBORO – Fairfield Electric Coop’s drive-thru Annual Meeting & Trustee Election will be May 16 – 20.

To register, bring the Official 2022 Annual Meeting registration form and a photo ID to a registration site.

Five seats are open: Districts 1, 2, 3, 9 and one At-Large District. Members in those districts will vote for the trustee in their district but every member will vote for the District-at-Large trustee. District numbers are located in the upper left corner of the registration form mailed to members.

