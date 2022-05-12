You are here: Home / Community / Coop drive-thru election May 16-20

Coop drive-thru election May 16-20

May 12, 2022 By Barbara Ball

WINNSBORO – Fairfield Electric Coop’s drive-thru Annual Meeting & Trustee Election will be May 16 – 20.

To register, bring the Official 2022 Annual Meeting registration form and a photo ID to a registration site.

Five seats are open: Districts 1, 2, 3, 9 and one At-Large District. Members in those districts will vote for the trustee in their district but every member will vote for the District-at-Large trustee. District numbers are located in the upper left corner of the registration form mailed to members.

Candidates are:

  • District 1: Keith Lewis
  • District 2: Cynthia Able and Dan Ruff
  • District 3: Mitch Rabon
  • District 9: Bruce Honecutt
  • District-At-Large: Tim Hopkins
