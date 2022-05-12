Council authorizes Franklin to sue The Voice and others

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood Town Council voted 4-1 Thursday, May 5, to authorize Mayor Bryan Franklin, Town Administrator Carroll Williamson, and the Town’s outside attorneys David Black and Shannon Burnett to take legal action against The Voice and its publisher.

While the Town has already sued MPA Strategies owner Ashley Hunter and threatened to sue Donald Brock, this is the first time the Town government, with the backing of all but one council member, has raised the specter of a lawsuit against The Voice and its publisher.

Increasingly over the last year, Franklin and Black have relentlessly accused The Voice and its publisher of conspiring with MPA Strategies and Donald Brock against the Town and Franklin.

No documentation or other evidence has been offered by Franklin or Black as proof of conspiracy by The Voice or its publisher.

Nevertheless, McKenrick made the motion to authorize the mayor’s legal actions retroactively and in the future.

He said his motion was driven by Councilman Donald Brock’s statement of April 21, 2022, that he (Brock) did not recognize Nexsen Pruet as having been hired by the Town nor the countersuit the Mayor, Burnett and Williamson filed against MPA Strategies, since the hiring and filing were both done without council’s consent.

“I, as councilman, have seen nothing to make me believe the Town of Blythewood has procedurally handled the MPA lawsuit incorrectly, but Blythewood deserves to know that this council is unified in its position to protect the Town and do what is legally necessary and required in regard to the actions and the lawsuit filed by MPA Strategies and countered by the Town of Blythewood,” McKenrick read from a prepared statement.

A second motion was made by Baughman at the same meeting to try to right the ship of a vote that was taken on July 20, 2021 to terminate the Town’s contract with MPA Strategies. That vote might not have been legal since the meeting, itself, violated Title III, Chapter 30, Section 30.12 (a) of the Town of Blythewood’s Code of Ordinances, as amended by Ordinance 2020.009, which states, “The council member acting as the presiding officer must be physically present at the meeting.”

Mayor Bryan Franklin presided over the meeting but was not physically present at the meeting.

“I would think a violation of the ordinance would provide a basis to challenge the action taken,” media attorney Jay Bender said at the time.

Commenting on both of council’s votes on Thursday, May 5, Bender said, in an email interview with The Voice, “I guess the adage ‘better later than never’ is a guiding principle for this group which seems to have a difficult time following the law.

“Maybe council hopes nobody remembers what was done without authorization. Ratification of previously taken action is legal, while at the same time revealing that the town is governed by a gang that can’t or won’t shoot straight,” Bender said.

“Take your pick. Would you rather have a council that is sloppy or one that is devious?” he asked.

After McKenrick’s motion passed 4-1 with Brock voting against, the Town’s outside attorney David Black said the motion was made, “to actually save the Town money.”

“The Town has been advised that in order to pursue the return of the funds that were improperly paid to MPA Strategies, the counter claim had to be filed,” Black said.

According to MPA’s contract with the Town, however, the amount the Town actually paid Hunter is likely less than $200.

Hunter’s contract called for her to be paid $48,000 annually to market the town, plus 10 percent of any grants she brought to the Town.

After approximately 11 weeks of employment, the Town terminated her contract on July 20, 2021. The Town would have paid MPA approximately $10,000 ($333.33 per week) toward the annual contract. After subtracting the $10,000 grant awarded to the Town through Hunter’s efforts, the Town’s loss through alleged “improper” payments would have washed out.

The Voice is waiting on an answer from Black after emailing him last week to verify that amount.

Cost to the Town so far for the MPA lawsuit and countersuit is approximately $100,000, and the town administrator has proposed budgeting $200,000 for legal expenses for outside attorneys for the FY 2022-23 budget year.

The Town’s legal costs are being paid for out of the general fund, not out of the mayor’s and council member’s pockets. Baughman stated during a Feb. 3, 2022, budget session, “I could care less if it adds up to $100,000.”

“Their (Brock’s, The Voice’s and MPAs) wrong-doing is fully documented and will be revealed to the public at large very soon,” Franklin said.

But that revelation could have happened as early as Monday, May 9, when the case was set for a hearing where the judge could have ruled to dismiss the case.

Instead, on Friday, May 6, three days earlier, Black made a motion and proposal to continue the case, delaying it further at greater cost to The Town.