Dancin’ in the Streets set for Friday

By

WINNSBORO – Folks will be dancing in the streets of Winnsboro Friday night during the town’s Dancin’ in the Streets festival.

The Flashback Party Band will entertain, Chamber of Commerce president Gene Stephens said.

“This event was formerly called Shaggin’ in the Street, and consisted mainly of beach music,” Stephens said. “Now it also includes different genres – line dancing, pop, and rock.

“It’s always a big hit. Everyone has a great time. We hope everyone will come out to enjoy the evening.”

“The food trucks will set up about 5:30 or 6 p.m.; the band will play from 8 – 11,” Stephens said. “We’re going to have fun, music, food and dancing. Come on out, bring a lawn chair, visit and enjoy the evening.”

The event is presented by the Town of Winnsboro and the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce.

For information, call 803-635-4242.