Gregg Martin faces 10 more sex crime charges

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood photographer Gregg Martin faces 10 new charges including kidnapping and promoting prostitution after being arrested last week for a second time for sex crimes. He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Martin was first arrested April 8, 2022, after deputies received a report of him taking inappropriate photographs of young girl under his care, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

An investigation revealed that Martin groomed the child and gave her illegal substances, according to the release. Martin was charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance in addition to unlawful conduct toward a child, according to the news release.

On Friday Martin was arrested again and faces 10 new charges: Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree (3 counts), Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree (2 counts), Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree, Kidnapping, Promoting Prostitution, Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree.

Martin owns Gregg Martin Photographic Design and is a well-known photographer in the Blythewood area who has taken sports photos of students from Blythewood High School, Ridge View High School, Cardinal Newman and other area schools, many of which can be viewed on his website.

After being booked into the Alvis S. Glenn Detention Center, Martin was released on Monday, May 9, on a $200,000 surety bond.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is asking potential victims to come forward at this time. Anyone with information about Martin is asked by the Sheriff’s department to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.