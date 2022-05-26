Holmes, Mosley take first and second at State

By

Photo: @FCHSGriffins

HOPKINS – In the 3A state meet at Lower Richland High School Saturday, Fairfield Central’s Sharmelle Holmes (pictured above) had a day. Holmes took gold in the 100 dash (11.81), silver in the 200 dash (24.73), and silver in the long jump (16-08.50).

Griffin standout Joshua Mosley took second place in the 3200 meter run (10:01.47).

Also competing were Tamerra English, who placed 12th and 13th in javelin (80-8) and 100m dash (12.91), and Jai Boyd, who finished 11th in long jump at 20-8.5.

The boys 4x800m relay team finished 16th with a time of 9:25.63.