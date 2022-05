By

RIDGEWAY – At about 7:45 pm on Thursday, Fairfield County fire units were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Hood Road in Ridgeway, according to the Fairfield County Fire Service.

The first arriving unit found heavy fire throughout the building, and confirmed that no one was home. It took crews about an hour to bring the fire under control. Due to the significant damage, the cause of the fire could not be determined.

There were no injuries to report.