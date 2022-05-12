One of their own

By

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County fire and emergency personnel escorted the body of Don Silvia from Prisma Hospital in Columbia, where he died this morning after a short illness, to Pope Funeral Home in Winnsboro.

Silvia was a long-time volunteer firefighter and rescue squad member in Fairfield County.

At the bridge over Exit 32, firefighters from Ridgeway saluted the procession as it approached the bridge. Richland County sheriff’s deputies and City of Columbia Police Department assisted the escort on I-77.