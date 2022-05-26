Yaghi Wins $25K

By

COLUMBIA – Petco presented a $25,000 check to the Fairfield County Animal Shelter on behalf of shelter volunteer Samira Yaghi who won the check and the title of Petco’s National Unsung Hero last month.

Standing to the left of the check, Yaghi thanked all those who help the animals at the shelter in some way – volunteers, staff, donners, adopters and foster care providers. Standing behind the check are Fairfield County Animal Control Director Bob Innes, the Petco representative, county grant writer Shelly Sentress the county’s Director of Finance Anne Bass and county employee Beverly Mosie.

Yaghi talks to the media

County Financial Director Anne Bass, Deputy Administrator Synithia Williams and Beverly Mosie.