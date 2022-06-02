Bessie’s ‘Bites’ truck opens June 5

By

VonGretchen Donawald, owner of Bessie’s Sweet Delights, and husband Tyrus.

BLYTHEWOOD – If you’re gotten into the habit of picking up a sweet snack at Bessie’s Sweet Delights at the Blythewood Farmer’s Market on Wednesday afternoons, you’ll be glad to know that owner VonGretchen Donawald and her husband Tyrus have expanded their menu, hours and location to include Soul Food Sunday dinners from their new Bessie’s Bites & Sweet Delights food truck.

First stop for their Soul Food Sunday dinners will be at 311 Blythewood Road on Sunday, June 5. Following that, the dinners will be offered the first and third Sundays of each month at different locations. Customers can pre-order from a special Sunday dinner menu or just stop by and pick up meals between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

In addition, Donawald’s food truck will offer homestyle and fast food to include hot dogs and hamburgers, fried shrimp, salads, sides, fried chicken tenders, plus Donawald’s usual sweets delights including her popular red velvet cake bowl, banana pudding and cookies.

Donawald said that while the new menu consists mostly of Southern and soul foods, it also includes flavored chicken legs and items for plant eaters as well, including a veggie hamburger and a vegan soul roll – a crunchy egg roll filled with chopped, sauteed collard greens and other tasty vegetables.

While Donawald said her menu does not include pork, it does include a pulled smoked turkey sandwich.

For more information about Bessie’s Bites and Sweet Delights menu, the truck food calendar and catering options, go to https://www.bessiessweetdelights.com or https://www.facebook.com/BessieBites on Facebook.