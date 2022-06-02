BHS, WHS students graduated with millions in college scholarship offers

By

Macy Collins, BHS Valedictorian

Christina Stokes, WHS Valedictorian

Caroline Nutter, WHS Salutatorian

Thamia Davis, WHS Co-Salutatorian

Jordan Love, WHS Co-Salutatorian

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood and Westwood High School seniors graduated on Wednesday.

Macy Collins was named Blythewood High School Valedictorian and Caroline Nutter was named Salutatorian.

Christina Stokes was named Valedictorian for Westwood High School and Thamia Davis and Jordan Love were named Co-Salutatorians.

The top 10 BHS academic graduates at Blythewood are: Collins and Nutters, Grace Gattman, Hannah Myers, Rachel Truitt, Lauren Tocci, Brayden Russell, Tia Myers, Joceline Paez and Abigail Kaczynski.

The top 10 WHS academic graduates are: Stokes, Davis, Love, Sydney Kate Woodrow, Donnie Jeremiah Weston, Zachary Daniel Gore, Madison Clarice Lewis, Kaden Patrick Rice, Allison Caroline Wallace and Jalen Charles Cherry.

Richland Two held commencement ceremonies at Colonial Life Arena beginning with Westwood High at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and Blythewood High at noon. Ridge View High seniors graduated at 8 a.m. on Thursday. June 2.

The ceremonies was streamed live on the district’s website: richland2.org/livestream. The last day of school was Thursday. June 2.

The graduating classes in all Richland Two high schools earned more than $157,957,278 in college scholarships.

A total of 432 Blythewood High School graduates earned $37,427,975 in scholarships.

A total of 344 Westwood High School graduates earned $27,712,200 in scholarships.

A total of 373 Ridge View High School graduates earned $27,616,089 in scholarships.

This Richland Two graduating class includes 12 students who earned a high school diploma and college degree at the same time.

The students enrolled in the Richland Two AVID Early College housed at Ridge View High School four years ago. They received Associate’s degrees in the Arts from district partner the University of South Carolina-Sumter and saved at least $25,376 per student in college costs and $304,512 collectively.

Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis says the cost of going to college is always top of mind for parents of students who are seeking higher education.

“Our graduating seniors have worked hard to lighten the load for themselves and their families. I am proud of the tools and opportunities Richland Two offers students to aid them in pursuing their dreams without having to finance their future,” said Dr. Davis.