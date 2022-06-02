Richland County PC holding workshop for mass rezoning

By

COLUMBIA – The remapping restart process for the mass rezoning of all the unincorporated areas of Richland County is on the agenda to be discussed at the Monday, June 6 meeting of the Richland County Planning Commission.

Immediately following the meeting a workshop is scheduled to discuss the Land Development Code remapping restart, with three items listed for discussion: A – Map 0.1; B – Map 0.2; and C – Text

There are two parts to the ordinance that, if passed by county council, would result in the rezoning of the entirety of unincorporated Richland County.

The text part of the ordinance was approved by county council in November, 2021. But the rezoning is not effective until the map portion is also rezoned.

The public has been outspoken in public meetings pushing back against the mass rezoning, effectively holding up approval of the map approval.

The public is invited to the workshop following the public meeting of the commission, but the public will not be allowed to have input at the workshop.

The commission meeting will be held in the council chambers at 2020 Hampton Street in Columbia at 3 p.m., Monday, June 6. The workshop will immediately follow in the council chamber.