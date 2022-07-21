Man dies in ATV crash

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – A crash at Carolina Adventure World on Saturday resulted in the death of a Charlotte man, according to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill.

Hill identified the man as Jorge Bienavides, 35, who died at the scene from injuries he suffered when the ATV he was riding flipped over and landed on top of him.

There is no information about what caused Bienavides to lose control of the ATV.

The collision continues to be investigated by the coroner’s office. Hill said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

In an accident earlier this year, two South Carolinians were killed in a crash at the ATV park. A 32-year-old from Little River was driving an ATV with a 46-year-old from Longs as a passenger when they lost control and the ATV crashed through a gate and down a 30-foot ravine.