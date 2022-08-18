Like a Phoenix

By

Photos: Callie Sims

BLYTHEWOOD – The new Bethel-Hanberry Elementary School appears to rise out of the rubble of the former Bethel-Hanberry Elementary School, which was being demolished and cleared off the grounds days before the new school opened on Wednesday.

The 137,000 square foot new facility sits on 19 acres behind where the former BH-E school stood. The gym will remain on the grounds.

The rear section of the new school consists of two separate, two-story classroom wings. The front portion of the school is one story and includes the media center, administration offices, guidance area, new gymnasium and cafeteria.