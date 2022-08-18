That’s What Funds are For

By

WINNSBORO – Staff and volunteers gather round as Hoof and Paw President Kathy Faulk presents a check for $6,500 to Fairfield Animal Shelter Director Bob Innes. The funds are to be used for spay and neuter services.

Faulk also donated a check from Hoof and Paw for $3,150 to the shelter for heartworm treatment. This donation will go a long way in helping animals in Fairfield County.

Hoof and Paw’s focus is on spay/neuter, heartworm treatment and providing pet food for seniors so they can keep their pets in their home.