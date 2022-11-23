Blythewood Tree Lighting Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.

By

The bright red truck with a Christmas tree has arrived at Blythewood Town Hall and is ready to be lit. | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood Christmas season begins every year at town hall with the lighting of the town Christmas tree. This year will be no different. It will happen on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m.

Enjoy music, refreshments and visit with neighbors and old friends who have come home to Blythewood for the holidays.

Music will be presented by VillageChurch and Freeway Music students.

Then the tree will be lit by Captain Chris Duke of the Richland County Sheriff’s office. A second ‘town’ tree across the street will also be lit.

Following the tree lighting, there will be hot chocolate and cookies, and Santa will be arriving about that time to visit with the children.

The ceremony will be held at town hall at 171 Langford Road.