Crash on Candlewood Circle results in fatality

WINNSBORO – A one-vehicle crash that occurred on Candlewood Circle near Little Cedar Creek Road on Friday, Nov. 26, has resulted in the death of the driver.

The crash happened at about 7:34 p.m., according to Trooper Nic Pye with the S. C. Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was traveling South on Candlewood Circle when it ran off the road left, struck a tree and overturned, killing the driver, Pye reported.

There is no more information on the crash at this time. The driver has not yet been identified by the Fairfield County Coroner.

The crash is being investigated by the S. C. Hiighway Patrol. More information will be provided when it becomes available.