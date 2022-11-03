FCSD receives eight electric school buses

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Fairfield County School District recently received eight shiny new electric school buses.

The buses are part of 2,400 electric buses the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program is sending to 389 school districts across the country. Of these, 440 were sent to southeastern states.

South Carolina is receiving 148 buses – the most buses of all southeastern states.

Of these 1488, eight will go to Fairfield County Schools and eight will go to Chester County Schools.

“I am super excited that Chester and Fairfield County Schools will both benefit from being on the front lines of this transition,” said Danny Miller.

Members of the General Assembly from both sides of the aisle praised the impact the new, zero-emission school buses will have in their communities:

“As an educator, I appreciate how these new electric school buses will contribute to cleaner air for our students, bus drivers, and faculty and staff who work near bus loading areas,” said Senator Mike Fanning (D-Fairfield).