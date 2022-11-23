FCSO arrests 3 in Mitford area

By

From left, Herman Gear, Dennis Timothy “Timmy” Lee, and Justin Yearwood

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – After investigating illegal narcotics activity at 15753 State Hwy 200 in the Mitford area over the last two years, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics unit conducted a search warrant at this location on Nov. 14, which resulted in the arrest of Dennis Timothy “Timmy” Lee, Herman Gear, and Justin Yearwood.

The property owner, Thomas Reid Powers III was arrested on Nov. 8, for violation of bond conditions, and remains in the Fairfield County Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints from concerned citizens in the Mitford area about suspected drug activities at this address.

“Our narcotics unit has relentlessly investigated these allegations and has made numerous arrests from this location,” Sheriff Will Montgomery said.

Lee was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Heroin, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base (crack).

Gear was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroin.

Yearwood was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroin. All subjects were transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center and are awaiting bond hearings.

“The information provided by the citizens in the Mitford area was helpful, and our narcotics unit has done a fantastic job utilizing all information provided in order to effect a significant impact in this area of the county,” Montgomery said.

Over 1,000 pills containing methamphetamine and heroin, quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine base (crack), and marijuana were seized.