H-Tax/A-Tax committee calls for community input

BLYTHEWOOD – The Hospitality Tax (H-Tax) and Accommodation Tax (A-Tax) Committee will hold a Town Hall meeting for for-profit businesses, non-profits churches and other groups who would like more information about the upcoming H-Tax and A-Tax application process to receive funding from the Town.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from groups and individuals who have applied and received A- or H-Tax funding from the Town in the last three years and anyone who is interested in receiving funding for an event in the future that will bring people from out of town to Blythewood,” Councilman Donald Brock said.

Brock and Councilman Rich McKenrick make up the committee.

“Under the current way the council does business,” Brock said, “even for-profit businesses are eligible for these funds if they can bring visitors to town. There is no requirement to disclose how much a business makes from the event.”

The town hall meeting is open to the public.

“The council has charged this commission to create policies and a more streamlined applications process for H- and A-Tax funding,” Brock said. “We want to establish the circumstances upon which applicants qualify for funding. We want to be open and fair to everyone.

“Will we consider non-profits and also for-profit businesses as we do now?” he said. “For instance, can the Blythewood Cigar Shop receive H-Tax money for a concert event it organizes?

“There are few rules in place right now, so we hope people in the community will come out and share their ideas.” Brock said.

The Town Hall meeting is set for 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at The Manor, located at 100 Alvina Haigler Circle, in Blythewood.