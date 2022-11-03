Pig on the Ridge set for Friday & Saturday

By

Checking on the town’s pig decor for Ridgeway’s annual Pig on the Ridge festival this weekend (Friday night and Saturday),are Pig on the Ridge steering committee member Tony Jones, and downtown merchants Shelly Williams (The Jewelry Lady) an Dan Ruff (Ruff’s Hardware). | Barbara Ball

RIDGEWAY – The first weekend in November means one thing in Ridgeway: the Pig is back. Friday night’s “No Pigs allowed” runs from 6 – 10:30 p.m. with activities for kids, craft sales, a street party with DJ Doug Pauley, and while, “No pigs allowed” on Friday night, there will be delicious and different non-pork cuisine for sale.

Saturday kicks off with the BBQ judging contest at 9 a.m. with classic and antique cars on display from 9:30 till 12:30, a hog-calling contest at 12:30 and the fun lasts until 1 p.m., when there’s a fun cruise-by with Town Councilman Don Prioleau entertaining as he introduces and comments on the vehicles.

With sunny skies and a high of 81 degrees, it should be the perfect weekend for shopping at vendor booths or at the stocked-for-Christmas shops along Palmer Street.

The Pig on the Ridge is manned by Ridgeway volunteers who give hours of their time throughout the year to make the festival enjoyable for the thousands of barbecue lovers and shoppers who attend every year.

“It will be the second year for our new, younger steering committee to run the festival,” Rufus Jones, one of the original four steering committee members, said. “We’ll be here to help,” he said of the members of the former steering committee, “but they are all experienced and with pit master Tony Crout heading up the barbecue cookers, it’s going to be lots of fun with plenty of good food and shopping.”