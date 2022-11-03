Winnsboro man arrested on child sex abuse material charges

By

COLUMBIA – On Oct. 28, Winnsboro resident Bryce Allen Frey, 53, has been arrested on 15 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Frey. Investigators state Frey possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Frey is charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and Homeland Security Investigations, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, as well as the Winnsboro Police Department, assisted with the investigation.