BLYTHEWOOD – This year, the Blythewood Christmas Parade paired up with the Blythewood Farmer’s Market for a Christkindl, a new Christmas shopping experience in Doko Meadows Park, for an over-the-top holiday weekend.

The Christkindl marketplace included a live nativity scene, live seasonal music, arts, crafts, food trucks, Christmas gifts, gluhwein and beverages and Santa Land.