Wreaths Across America ceremony set for Dec. 17 in Fairfield

By

WINNSBORO – As part of the Wreaths Across America program, friends and family members of Fairfield County veterans will participate in the second wreath-laying ceremony in Fairfield on Dec. 17 at noon.

Wreaths will be placed at all veteran’s graves in the Bethel ARP cemetery in Winnsboro beginning with veterans of the American Revolution through the Vietnam War.

Spearheaded by the Thomas Woodward Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution with the support of the Bethel ARP Church, the event was largely organized by Penny Renwick whose father was killed in action in Vietnam when she was just two years old.

Bethel ARP cemetery in Winnsboro will be one of more than 3,000 cemeteries across the country to honor America’s veterans, especially its fallen veterans, through the Wreaths Across America Day ceremony. Some of those veterans served in time of war, while others wore the uniform ready to defend their nation and its freedoms on a moment’s notice.

“We will be remembering the fallen and honoring all those who have served and are currently serving as well as their families, as a way of teaching the next generation the value of freedom.” Renwick said.