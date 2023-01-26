Griffins Sweep Capitals

By



Photos: Shannon Clack Woodard

WINNSBORO – After losing both games to the Columbia Capitals on Tuesday girls, Fairfield Central made a clean sweep of the Capitals in Winnsboro on Friday.

The Griffin boys recovered from Tuesday’s 77-44 loss to take a close 56-47 win over region-foe Columbia. The girls, who lost Tuesday by just a three-point margin (57-54), found redemption with a 54-48 win over the Capitals.

The girls win came on the heels of a Wednesday night win over Newberry High School. Fairfield handled the Bulldogs easily to come away with a 70-42 win, moving them to 7-9 on the season.

The Griffin boys fell to Newberry 68-52.

Both Griffin teams sit at 1-3 in region action, with games against Eau Claire and Keenan remaining. They will host Great Falls tonight and will travel to Mid-Carolina on Friday before facing off with Eau Claire next week. Tuesday’s game against the Shamrocks is away, but the Griffins will host Friday’s game.