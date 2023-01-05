Fairfield Council on Aging to host oyster roast

By

WINNSBORO — Fairfield County Council on Aging (FCCOA) will be hosting its second oyster roast fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the senior facility.

This event will be held outdoors (byob), and all funds raised will stay in Fairfield County and be used to continue FCCOA’s Weekend Meal Program for the county’s seniors.

The ticketed event will be begin at 5 p.m. at the senior facility, 210 E. Washington Street, and will offer a variety of foods. Tickets cost $40 per person. Participants are welcome to bring their own oyster knives.

Tickets are available for purchase in person or on the agency website at www.fairfieldcoa.org.

The event is sponsored by Dominion Energy, Hawthorne Pharmacy, Luckstone, The Retreat, Mid-County Water, Clear Spring Health Care, and Trio Community Meals/Traditions.