Fairfield Sheriff’s Office moves to new address

WINNSBORO – Over the weekend, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office made its official move to its new location.

As of Monday, the department is fully operational at 250 N. Walnut St. in Winnsboro.

While the physical location may be different, the office’s mailing address will continue to be PO Box 387, Winnsboro, SC 29180.

The Sheriff’s Office was the last of the County’s departments to make the move from the County Administration building into the Fairfield Government Complex.

The office can be reached at the same phone number: (803) 635-4141.