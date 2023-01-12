NAACP to host 1st annual MLK celebration

By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Branch of the NAACP will host its first annual Martin Luther King Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 16 from 3 – 4 p.m. The meeting will be virtual.

This year’s program, inspired by Dr. King’s life and legacy, provides opportunities for learning, for reflection, and for hope, according to Jennifer Jenkins, the Fairfield County NAACP president.

“Our goal for the celebration is to honor and celebrate Dr. King’s life and work so that our community may be inspired to address the causes and impact of social inequality and injustice,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins will emcee the program which will include keynote speaker Rep. Annie McDaniel, and comments from County Council Chairman Douglas Pauley and from the mayors of each of Fairfield’s three towns: Winnsboro Mayor John McMeekin, Ridgeway Mayor Heath Cookendorfer and Jenkinsville Mayor Gregg Ginyard.

Fairfield County Superintendent Dr. J. R. Green will also make a comment and Brenda Murphy state NAACP president will bring greetings.

A Fairfield Central choir will perform. Also entertaining will be the Robinson Sisters of Blair singing gospel songs and singer Cee Jay Stewart.

The celebration can be joined by telephone (1-305-224-1968) with meeting ID 821 5530 4679# and passcode 618331#

It can be joined by video by going to the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82155304679?pwd=eFlZTUJaNmhMK1pMeHdMSEdxczRoZz09

For additional information, contact Raymond Howard at 803-815-0784.