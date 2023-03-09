Best in class

By

Photo: Contributed

MYRTLE BEACH – Richard Winn Academy won Best Historical Scrapbook at the South Carolina Independent Schools Association (SCISA)’s Student Government Spring Convention, which was held in Myrtle Beach March 5-7. Richard Winn’s scrapbook was compiled by student body historian Lacey Peak. It documents a visual record of events and projects completed by the school’s student government association and the general student body.

Pictured from left are Landon Smith, Drew Spires, Jacob Chaisson, Michael Poole, Kitt Nicholson, Lawson Wade, Lily Baggott, Miller Stuck, Travis Bonds, Landon Caulder, Meagan Brigman, Rees Castles, Brinson Baker, Lily Hawkins, Sydnee Byrd, Delaney Young, Anna Livermore and Avery Sharpe. High school teacher Anna Lee sponsors the organization.