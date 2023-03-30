Details for widening Blythewood Road to be released today, March 30

By

While the widening of Blythewood Road hasn’t yet begun in earnest, giant backhoes dug out the elaborate entance to Cobblestone on Tuesday in preparation for the installation of a roundabout. | Photos: Barbara Ball

COLUMBIA – Richland County will announce details of its plan to upgrade and widen Blythewood Road during a news conference at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 30 at the Richland County Public Works entrance at 437 Blythewood Road, in Blythewood.

The road widening is part of a $15.6 million Penny Tax project and will extend west from the I-77 interchange to Syrup Mill Road.

Improvements include widening the two-lane stretch of road to four lanes and adding a 15-foot turning median, as well as adding 10-foot shared-use paths on both sides of the road.

Representatives and Transportation staff will be on hand to share plans and answer questions about the project.

A separate upgrade of the widening project involves building a multi-lane roundabout at the entrance to Cobblestone Park Golf Club, just off Blythewood Road.

With the upgrades, county officials say they aim to increase Blythewood Road’s capacity, allowing for more vehicles to travel the area and, by adding a dedicated left-turn lane, cutting wait time for vehicles to turn there.

The new shared-use paths will allow pedestrians, bikes and small vehicles to access Blythewood Road without affecting traffic.

The roadwork will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., sometime between April 3 – 5. County officials say they expect one lane to be open in each direction, but that while work is ongoing, temporary delays for drivers are possible. The 35 mph speed limit will not change.

For more about transportation improvements to this section of Blythewood Road, visit www.richlandcountysc.gov/transportation or call 844-RCPENNY.