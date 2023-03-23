Detention Center named for former Fairfield County Sheriff Herman Young

By

Former Fairfield County Sheriff Herman Young’s family gathered in front of the Detention Center at Tuesday’s dedication. | Photos: Martha Ladd

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County government held a ceremony Tuesday morning honoring former Fairfield County Sheriff Herman Young by placing his name on the Fairfield County Detention Center.

Young

Sheriff Young, who died in May, 2020, was first elected Sheriff in 1992, and served the county for 22 years before resigning in 2014 for health reasons. He won six consecutive bids for office.

During his service to the county, Young enjoyed many honors including being named Sheriff of the Year in 1996 and serving as the 2011-12 Sheriff’s Association’s President. Young was credited with creating a Summer Kids Camp that has been nationally recognized.

Upon Young’s death, a statement on the Sheriff’s Association’s Facebook page stated: Sheriff Young was a gentleman and the consummate professional. He served as a mentor to many, both in the community and within his profession.

In 2014, Young stepped down from office after over two decades, citing medical reasons.

In 2015, he was awarded the S.C. Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest award, for his 62 years in law enforcement.

Eric Skidmore

Curtis Wilson

Former Fairfield County Sheriff Herman Young’s family sat front row as the Fairfield County Detention Center was named after him. Pictured above from left: Curtis and Keisha Wilson, Peggy Young, Chaz Wilson, Peggy and Mike Young.

Sheriff Will Montgomery

Council Chair Doug Pauley

SC House Rep Annie McDaniel

Mike Young and Peggy Young, Sheriff Young’s son and wife