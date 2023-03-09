Doko Ribfest set for March 10-11

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The town’s annual Doko Ribfest in Doko Park will kick off Friday night and last through Saturday.

The fun begins at 6 p.m. Friday with a movie starting at 6:30 p.m. Too Much Sylvia will be on stage from 8 – 10 p.m. Vendors will be on site through both days, stocked with food, arts, crafts and more.

Saturday is the big rib day, featuring a pork rib contest with professional, amateur and veteran categories.

A Bloody Mary contest starts at 9 a.m., and then the bands begin – the Joseph Grayson band from 9:30 – 10:30; Commontime Bluegrass Band from noon – 2 p.m.; Blues Deluxe from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.; Wrong Side of the Tracks from 5 – 7 p.m.; and Tokyo Joe from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

On both days there will be food trucks, and vendors featuring specialty food/sweets, arts, crafts and more.

Three beer stations will be provided – one in the farmer’s market field and two in the amphitheater.

The amphitheater area will offer a fenced VIP tented area with tables and seating where guests can enjoy eating, drinking and entertainment.

Ribfest is located in the park at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle​in downtown Blythewood.

For ticket information, contact [email protected]