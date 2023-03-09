Doko Ribfest set for March 10-11

BLYTHEWOOD – The town’s annual Doko Ribfest in Doko Park will kick off Friday night and last through Saturday.
The fun begins at 6 p.m. Friday with a movie starting at 6:30 p.m. Too Much Sylvia will be on stage from 8 – 10 p.m. Vendors will be on site through both days, stocked with food, arts, crafts and more.
Saturday is the big rib day, featuring a pork rib contest with professional, amateur and veteran categories.
A Bloody Mary contest starts at 9 a.m., and then the bands begin – the Joseph Grayson band from 9:30 – 10:30; Commontime Bluegrass Band from noon – 2 p.m.; Blues Deluxe from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.; Wrong Side of the Tracks from 5 – 7 p.m.; and Tokyo Joe from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.
On both days there will be food trucks, and vendors featuring specialty food/sweets, arts, crafts and more.
Three beer stations will be provided – one in the farmer’s market field and two in the amphitheater.
The amphitheater area will offer a fenced VIP tented area with tables and seating where guests can enjoy eating, drinking and entertainment.
Ribfest is located in the park at 100 Alvina Hagood Circlein downtown Blythewood.
For ticket information, contact [email protected]
