Eagles win big in home opener

Charlie Bonds (7) batted 2-2 with a double and three RBIs. | Photo: Laura Bonds

WINNSBORO – After a three-game win preseason stretch in the Founders Federal Credit Union Invitational last week, Richard Winn opened their season at home against Northside Christian on Tuesday.

The Eagles took an early 1-0 lead after an inning of play.

Senior Jacob Chaisson ignited the Eagle offense with a one-out single to left field, and freshman Charlie Bonds scored Chassion on a line-drive double to center. Two strikeouts ended the inning.

With junior Miller Stuck on the mound, the Eagles held Northside scoreless through two innings.

Northside’s starting pitcher Grayson Crim got a lead-off single to right in the top of the third and advanced to second off of a fielder’s choice. A walk by Stuck put runners on first and second for the Crusaders. Stuck struck out the next batter, but a Garrett Williamson double to left scored two for Northside, giving them their first lead of the game. A fly out to left ended the inning.

Northside’s 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the frame would be their only of the game as the Eagle offense exploded in the third.

Chassion and Bonds walked to lead off the inning. Chassion advanced on a passed ball and scored on a Crusader error. Senior Rob Wilson scored Bonds, who was on second, with a line-drive single to right. The Eagles led 3-2 with no outs.

Senior Landon Caulder walked to put runners on first and second, then Anthony Armstrong singled to left, scoring Wilson and advancing Caulder to second. Richard Winn led 4-2.

After a Crusader pitching change, Lawson Wade walked. With the bases loaded, Connor Little singled to right to score Caulder and Armstrong. Stone Gill walked to load the bases again before a Stuck single to center scored Wade and put the Eagles up 7-2.

Chaisson drew another walk to score Little. Bonds singled this time to score two and put runners on first and second. Richard Winn led 10-2.

The Eagles would put two more runs on the board before ending the inning, compliments of an error by the Northside shortstop and another fielder’s choice.

Caulder came on in relief of Stuck midway through the fourth, and the Eagles held Northside scoreless through five to end the game by mercy rule at 12-2.

Stuck threw 3.1 innings. He allowed three hits and two runs while striking out six and walking six. Caulder faced 5 batters. He struck out one in 1.2 innings from the mound.

Despite seven Eagles tallying a hit, Charlie Bonds was the lone Eagles with multiple hits. He had three RBIs on the night.

Founders Invitational

Richard Winn defeated Great Falls 11-1, York Prep 8-5 and North Central 12-5 in the three-day tournament. Chassion went 5-11 in the tournament with a double and eight RBIs. Wilson batted 4-8 with three doubles and two RBIs. Armstrong (3-4) and Bonds (3-10) had four RBIs apiece. Armstrong also doubled twice.

Armstrong, Caulder and Stuck got the wins on the mound.

The Eagles are slated to host their first region game against Oconee Christian in Winnsboro on Friday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

NCA – 0-0-2-0-0-X-X – 2, 3, 3

RWA – 1-0-11-0-X-X-X – 12, 8, 0

WP: Stuck. LP: Diaz

RWA – Bonds 2-2 (2B, 3RBI), Chaisson 1-1 (RBI), Wade 1-2, Armstrong 1-3 (2RBI), Wilson 1-3 (RBI), Little 1-3 (RBI), Stuck 1-4 (RBI). NCA – Williamson 2-3 (2B, 2RBI), Grim 1-3.