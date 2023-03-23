Fairfield Electric to refund largest ever member checks

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The board of trustees of Fairfield Electric recently authorized the distribution of capital credits to members totaling $2,088,908. The cooperative will retire the remainder of capital credits for 2007, and 25% of 2021.

The capital credit refunds will be issued in the form of a check or, if a member’s assigned capital credits total is less than $75, the member will receive a refund as a credit on a bill during late April (for billing cycles 3 and 4) or early May ( for billing cycles 1 and 2) . For those refunds over $75, a check will be mailed in early May.

Capital credits are an annual benefit of membership in a member-owned utility. Each year the cooperative use the revenues that exceed costs as equity. These funds and borrowed capital help Fairfield Electric to serve a growing number of members while implementing the latest technology to provide the best service possible. The cooperative later returns these revenues to the members who originally paid them in their electric bills.