Industrial rezoning requested next to Ashley Oaks

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Some Ashley Oaks residents say they were alarmed last week when the Town of Blythewood posted a yellow notice near their properties announcing that the owner of a 290.3-acre parcel bordering their back yards is requesting to have the property rezoned from D-1 (Development) zoning to Li-2 (Light Industry-2) zoning.

The proposed use of the land is auto manufacturing rail yard, and located next to the Scout Motors

According to the notice, the request, if passed by council, would rezone the property (Tax Map No. R12500-03-01).

A public hearing before the Town’s planning commission is scheduled for April 3, 2023 at the Manor. The planning commission will then make a rezoning recommendation to town council members who will take two votes and hold a public hearing on the issue.

The Town ordinance for the physical separation of residential and light industrial zoning calls for a 50-foot minimum width buffer or 20-foot minimum buffer with a wall/fence/berm.

The property is owned by Saddle Brook Properties LLC c/o Clifford Theisen, and is expected to be purchased by Richland County as part of the Blythewood Industrial Park.