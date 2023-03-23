Job fair set for April 13 at Boykin Rec Center

By

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County WIOA is hosting a job fair on Thursday, April 13 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Fairfield County Boykin Recreation Center 1851 US-321 in Winnsboro.

Companies interested in participating or providing applications for the event, please contact Fairfield County WIOA offices at (803) 635-2812 or the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce at (803) 635-4242 or [email protected]

Food trucks (including Hobb Nuts and Wild Chilz Food Truck) will be on site with food available for purchase.

Representatives will be available from BOMAG, KOMATSU, Recruiting Solutions, Ridgeway Manor Healthcare Center, KraftHeinz, -MEKRA LANG North America, MUSC Health, JUSHI, Palmetto Gourmet Foods and more.