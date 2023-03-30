Student brings gun to Kelly Miller Elementary

By

GREENBRIER – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident where a student at Kelly Miller Elementary School was found with a firearm. A school staff member discovered the weapon and notified an SRO (School Resource Officer) who initiated an investigation.

This incident is still being investigated and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work closely with the Fairfield County School District regarding this matter.

“While this is very concerning, especially considering several recent tragic incidents at other schools throughout our nation,” Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery said, “we are thankful that very vigilant school district employees discovered this gun before anyone could have been hurt.

“Although we are not exactly sure how the child came into possession of this gun at this time, I want to remind parents and other adults to be responsible gun owners and to safely secure their weapons to protect our children. We are continuing to investigate this incident,” he said.

Montgomery said that because the investigation is on-going and because it involves a juvenile, he is limited to the information that can be released at this time.