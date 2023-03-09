Suspects arrested for grand larceny

By

McLemore

Shealy

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Two arrests have been made in thefts from a hunting property near Lake Wateree.

Michael P. McLemore, SR, 37, and Joshua A. Shealy, 33, were charged with Grand Larceny for the thefts of a small farm truck, an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) and a chain saw between Feb. 19-20, 2023.

An investigation by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office developed both McLemore and Shealy as suspects in this incident.

Both men were arrested on Feb. 21, in Richland County. McLemore was transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center. Shealy, who is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on unrelated charges, will be brought to Fairfield County Detention Center when he is released.

On Feb. 22, FCSO investigators recovered the farm truck in Fairfield County. The ATV was recovered in Kershaw County, and the chain saw was recovered in Richland County. All of these items were returned to the owners.