Aydin Soner wins 2023 Children’s Book Challenge

BLYTHEWOOD – Aydin Soner, the regional children’s book winner for Fairfield Electric Cooperative, was selected as one of the statewide winners of the 2023 Children’s Book Challenge for his book Captain Co-op, the New Assistant and the Tornado.

Sponsored by EnlightenSC—an educational initiative of the state’s independent, consumer-owned electric cooperatives – the competition challenges 4th and 5th grade students to write and illustrate stories that focus on the impact of electricity in their lives, communities and the state.

Soner received a $500 cash prize and his mother, who is also his homeschooling teacher, Kutina Williams, received a $100 prize.

Captain Co-op, the New Assistant and the Tornado is about a super hero line worker who teaches his new partner about co-ops and restores power after a tornado.

Soner’s book will be published and distributed to elementary schools throughout the state this summer.