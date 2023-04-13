BW Farmer’s Market to open April 19

By

BLYTHEWOOD — Opening day of the 10th season of the Blythewood Farmers Market in Doko Park will be Wednesday, April 19.

Thirty-eight local farmers, producers, and vendors under colorful tents will be offering fruits, vegetables, plants, eggs, meats, breads, baked deserts, honey, jellies, pimiento cheese, pickles, and more. Market Manager Michaela Barno calls it a market for home-grown groceries.

New this season will be a market club for kids ages 4-11. Look for the kids’ booth to sign up for fun activities throughout the 31-week season.

As before, the market accepts all forms of payment, including credit, EBT, WIC, and vouchers for seniors.

There will be free face-painting and balloon animals for kids, a variety of food trucks, live music from Doug Barker, and a special opening-season champagne toast.

While visiting the market, take the kids by the playground or bring your walking shoes and take a spin around the park’s shady walking trail before you shop.

There is parking space and indoor restrooms facilities on the grounds.

Looking for something particular at the market? Check out the vendor map on the market website at BlythewoodFarmersMarket.com.

The market is located in the center of Doko Park in the area around the amphitheater, and will be open from 4 – 7 p.m. every Wednesday until Nov. 15.

Want more information? Send an email to Michaela at [email protected]