County Council denies Kelly Mill rezoning

By

COLUMBIA – Blythewood’s county council representative Derrek Pugh, who represents the area and voted against the rezoning, and Jessica Mackey (Dist. 9) held a town hall meeting in February for residents to address their concerns about the rezoning with Steelman.

Pugh said he wanted residents to know what is coming their way, to give them a chance to be informed about a proposed rezoning in their community, and to have a say as it goes before council for a vote.

Since being elected to council more than a year ago, Pugh has not voted for the rezoning of property for any housing developments.

1,200 Multi-family Units

In contrast, at the same April 25 council meeting, developer Bill Theus won over council who voted unanimously to amend the Planned Development District zoning on 55.2 Commercial/Industrial zoned acres, between Wilson Blvd. (State Highway 21) and I-77, to a Mixed Use land use classification to allow both single-family and multi-family residential uses. Council also agreed to raise the overall residential dwelling unit count from 900 to 1,200 to allow for a maximum density of 300 units in the Mixed Use land use classification.

The rezoning was recommenced by both staff and the planning commission.