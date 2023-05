By

WINNSBORO – The Saturday soft opening of the Fairfield Farmer’s Market featured vendors selling home-grown and hand-made items in the Farmer’s Market building at 117 E. Washington Street in downtown Winnsboro.

The grand opening will be Satur­day, May 13, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Start your weekend off with an early morning stop at the Fair­field Farmer’s Market.

Sheila Moorer, Avon Lady TN Honey

Patti Estes, Sallie Cavalho, and Alice Coleman of Coleman Farms

Sarah Bryant and Michelle Taylor – My Favorite Things

Cheryl Beasley