Nuclear Winners

From left: Kimi Daly, art teacher; Zedrik Curabo, National Winner; Layla McMillan, 3rd place winner; Geo and Sarah Pierce, owners of Geo -n- Sarah’s Pizza of Ridgeway; and Chris Slaughter, Dominion Energy.

WINNSBORO – Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science 6th grader, Zedrick Curab won first place in the national 2022 Nuclear Power Drawing contest at the North American Young Generation Nuclear Convention. Curab won over more than 150 other entries for his painting titled New Clear Air Energy.

Curabo’s first place prize included a tablet, a science experiment kit, and a collection of nuclear science and technology books as well as a pizza party for his class provided by Sarah ‘n Geo’s Pizza in Ridgeway.

Layla McMillan, a 5th grader at Fairfield Magnet School took third place in the contest. Curabo and McMillan are students in Kimi Daly’s art class at the Magnet School.