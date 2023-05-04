Suspects identified in vehicle theft

By

Masten

Oliver

WINNSBORO – Warrants have been issued for two suspects who have been identified in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Grand Central Shell Station in the northeastern portion of Fairfield County.

River Masten and Robert S. Oliver, both of Charlotte, NC, were identified as being responsible for stealing a Ford pickup truck which had been left unattended in the gas station parking lot with the keys in it. They then fled the area.

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Masten and Oliver were both arrested in Cherokee County for allegedly attempting to sell a stolen trailer. When arrested, they were in possession of the truck that was stolen from Fairfield County.

Upon release from Cherokee County, Masten and Oliver will be brought back to Fairfield County and each charged with Grand Larceny.